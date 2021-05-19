No, we’re not crying … you’re crying! A$AP Rocky gushed over girlfriend Rihanna in a new interview with GQ magazine. The “Wild for the Night” rapper referred to the Fenty Beauty founder as “the love of my life” and “my lady” before detailing what it’s like to be in a committed relationship.

“So much better,” A$AP, 32, assured in the cover story published on Wednesday, May 19. “So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Although, Rihanna, 33, hasn’t released an album since Anti in 2016, she “absolutely” influenced A$AP’s new music, he said. “I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of.”

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, have been sparking dating rumors off-and-on for years, most notably after the “Desperado” singer split from boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January 2020.

“After trying to make it work, they decided to go their separate ways,” a source revealed to Life & Style at the time, noting Rihanna “really loved” the Saudi businessman, 32. “She thought their differences made them stronger but ultimately, for Hassan, dating an international pop star wasn’t going to work.”

Thankfully, Rihanna and A$AP “have a ton in common,” a separate insider previously told Life & Style. “They’re creative, very family-oriented and they make each other laugh. The best part is that they were friends first, which helps. It’s the basis for a great romantic relationship.”

Prior to settling down with Rihanna, A$AP has been romantically linked to a number of famous women over the years, including Kendall Jenner, Chanel Iman, Iggy Azalea and Teyana Taylor. As for RiRi’s list of suitors beyond Hassan, the Barbados native has sparked dating rumors with Drake, Travis Scott, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ashton Kutcher and more.

While we can’t speak for all of her exes, Drake seems to approve of Rihanna and A$AP’s relationship. The couple was spotted leaving a fabulous Los Angeles party hosted by the “Passionfruit” artist, 34, in April.