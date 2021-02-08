Say it ain’t so! Ashley Benson and boyfriend G-Eazy called it quits after just nine months of dating, a source revealed to E! News on Monday, February 8. Moreover, the exes unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The former Pretty Little Liars actress, 31, and the “Good Life” artist, 31, first sparked dating rumors in May 2020, just weeks after Ashley and then-girlfriend Cara Delevingne split up. At the time, rumors began to circulate that Ashley may have cheated on Cara with G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum.

However, the model-turned-actress, 28, made it clear the former flames ended their relationship of two years on good terms. “It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson, please stop. You don’t know the truth. Only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be,” Cara wrote on Instagram.

“They were having problems and the quarantine didn’t help,” a source previously told Life & Style of Ashley and Cara’s breakup, referring to lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It pushed them to split.”

Two months later, Ashley and G-Eazy’s romance made headlines once again. This time, the Spring Breakers alum and the California native sparked engagement rumors. During a trip to the grocery store in Los Angeles, Ashley was photographed with what appeared to be a ring on her finger.

Ultimately, the frenzy died down after neither Ashley nor G-Eazy acknowledged the speculation. In December 2020, the “No Limit” rapper gave the young starlet a heartfelt shout-out for her birthday. “Happy birthday, beautiful @ashleybenson. I love you to the moon [and] back,” he wrote. The message has since been deleted.

Prior to Ashley, G-Eazy’s most notable relationship was with fellow artist Halsey. The A-listers dated on-and-off from August 2017 to July 2018. “I beat myself up for a long time,” Halsey told Glamour six months after their breakup.

“I was like, You’re f–king spineless. Why do you have to become everyone you’re around? Why do you have to imitate all of their interests, all of their f–king mannerisms, and their personality?” the 26-year-old, who is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin continued, “Why can’t you just know who the f–k you are and be strong in that? But I realized that will never happen. So, instead, I started surrounding myself with people I admire and really like.”