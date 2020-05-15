Hot tea! Ashley Benson’s sister, Shaylene, seemingly spilled details about the actress’ flirtation with rapper G-Eazy. The pair are “hanging out” following the Pretty Little Liars star’s split from Cara Delevingne, according to Us Weekly.

“It’s OK if you decide to heal through music and collaborate with other artists — and if a spark happens. It’s not a crime when you’re single,” Shaylene, 31, wrote on her Instagram Story on May 15 about heartbreak. “I mean a lot of people meet through working together, and if there is a connection, great! Do what you want. It’s no one’s business.”

Ashley, 30, and G-Eazy, also 30, recently collaborated on a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep,” which was released on April 22. After that, fans noticed the two began “liking” each other’s social media posts. The rumors came to a head on May 14 when the “Good Life” artist and actress were caught kissing in a video.

Shaylene came to Ashley’s defense against the backlash she is receiving. “People can be so mean on social media, it’s really disappointing,” the influencer continued. “Especially when they know nothing about you, the situation or what you may be going through. My heart breaks for you, sis. Ugh.”

Even Cara, 27, came to her ex’s defense from trolls. “To everyone hating on [Ashley], please stop,” the U.K. native wrote on her Instagram Story just hours after the PDA-packed video surfaced. “You don’t know the truth. Only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Life & Style confirmed Ashley and Cara ended their relationship on May 6. An insider exclusively revealed Cara “was the one leaning into the breakup more than Ashley.” In fact, their uncoupling was “not surprising” to anyone in their “inner circle.” The A-listers, who had been dating for two years, “were having problems,” and quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic “pushed them to split.”

Neither has publicly divulged details about what went wrong, but Shaylene seemingly mapped out the situation. While noting that a breakup can be “no one’s fault,” the pilates instructor added, “Maybe it’s what the other person wanted and felt in their heart was the right thing to do for them. So, at the end of the day, it was their choice, not yours to end the relationship.”

If Ashley wants her family’s opinion, Shaylene thinks it’s “good to allow yourself the opportunity to let go since it’s out of your control and move forward” in order “to heal.”

Good luck, Ashley and Cara!