Shut down? Ashley Benson “liked” a post slamming rumors she’s dating rapper G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum) following her split from Cara Delevingne. Some people even speculated her relationship of two years ended with the model because of the “No Limit” artist.

The 30-year-old gave a thumbs up to a fan post on Instagram that read, “You can’t say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever.”

Romance rumors between Ashley and G-Eazy started after they collaborated on a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” and “liked” a few posts on each other’s social media. It appears the two are simply platonic.

Life & Style confirmed on May 6 the Pretty Little Liars star and Cara, 27, called it quits. Their split was “not surprising” to anyone in their “inner circle,” an insider exclusively told us at the time. “They were having problems and the quarantine [amid COVID-19] didn’t help,” the source explained. “It pushed them to split.”

The source acknowledged it “wasn’t an easy decision” for either party, but Cara “was the one leaning into the breakup more than Ashley.”

Fans adored Cara and Ashley’s sweet romance — and so did their social circle. “No one wanted it to be true. They were great together — a dynamic duo — and everyone loved having them around,” added the insider. “Ashley and Cara are moving on, but their friends are really heartbroken, too … They had a good run, and now it’s time to move on. Hopefully, they can remain friends.”

The Her Smell costars first sparked romance rumors in August 2018 before going Instagram official the following June. “I’d never truly let anyone in before, for fear of them leaving. I never really trusted people or felt worthy of it, and I always pushed them away,” Cara confessed during an interview with Porter in September. “She’s the first person that has said: ‘You can’t push me away. I’m going to be nice to you, I love you.’ I’m just like, ‘Wait, so all I have to do is just let you be nice to me? Why have I never done that before?’”

