It looks like there’s no bad blood between exes Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson. The 27-year-old model “liked” an Instagram post the actress appeared in less than a week after Life & Style confirmed their breakup.

The two photos were posted by Ashley’s sister, Shaylene Benson, and featured the siblings posing with their grandmother. It seems like Cara has nothing but love for Ashley and her family despite going their separate ways.

Instagram

The former flames split in early April after two years of dating. It turns out, it was “not surprising” to their “inner circle,” who saw it coming, a source exclusively told Life & Style on Wednesday, May 6. They “were having problems” before calling it quits. “The quarantine didn’t help — it pushed them to split.”

“No one wanted it to be true,” added the insider. “They were great together — a dynamic duo — and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard.”

One day before news of their split broke, Ashley shared a very cryptic tweet, raising speculation. “Is it just me or do you feel like crying a lot? I’m not a therapist but I think it’s a healthy release,” writer I. Marlene King tweeted on May 3. “Feel you,” the Pretty Little Liars alum added, quote-tweeting the post on May 5.

While Ashley and Cara are no longer together, it’s obvious they shared a very special connection. Their romance kicked off in 2018 after working on the film Her Smell together and became Instagram official in June 2019.

For Ashley’s 30th birthday in December 2019, she publicly thanked Cara for surprising her with a trip to Morocco. “I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

A few months prior, the Suicide Squad star gushed over her bond with the blonde beauty. “I’d never truly let anyone in before, for fear of them leaving,” she said during an interview with Porter published in September 2019. “I never really trusted people or felt worthy of it, and I always pushed them away. She’s the first person that has said: ‘You can’t push me away. I’m going to be nice to you, I love you.’ I’m just like, ‘Wait, so all I have to do is just let you be nice to me? Why have I never done that before?'”

We can’t help but hope these two reconcile!