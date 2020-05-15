Moving on. Ashley Benson and rapper G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum) are “hanging out” following her split from Cara Delevingne, but “it’s not serious,” Us Weekly reports. Rumors have been circulating about the Pretty Little Liars actress and musician for weeks, and they were caught kissing in a video on May 14.

Besides their on-camera PDA, the two have kept their flirtation relatively private. The actress, 30, previously released a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” with the 30-year-old rapper. They have also been occasionally commenting on each other’s social media posts.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock; CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock; J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

It doesn’t seem like there’s any bad blood between Ashley and Cara, who split on May 6, as confirmed by Life & Style. The 27-year-old responded to the backlash her ex was receiving just hours after footage of her smooching the “No Limit” artist surfaced. “To everyone hating on [Ashley], please stop,” the U.K. native wrote on her Instagram Story. “You don’t know the truth. Only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Although Ashley has not spoken out about her breakup from Cara after two years, she seemingly responded to romance rumors about her and G-Eazy.

Before being seen out with the “Sad Boy” artist, she “liked” a comment on Instagram that read, “You can’t say they are dating just because of a ‘like’ and some comments,” wrote fan account @iloveabcd20 on an image of Ashley and Halsey‘s ex-boyfriend. “Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever.”

Fans were shocked by Ashley and Cara’s uncoupling, but an insider exclusively dished to Life & Style their breakup was “not surprising” to anyone in their “inner circle.” The A-list pair “were having problems,” and quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic “pushed them to split,” the source confessed.

Of course, it wasn’t an “easy decision,” added the insider, but the Carnival Row actress “was the one leaning into the breakup more than Ashley.”

Courtesy of Ashley Benson Instagram

Even their friends were devastated by the news. “No one wanted it to be true. They were great together — a dynamic duo — and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard,” the source said.

When one chapter closes, another one opens.