He’s getting so big! Ashley Graham took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 10, to give the sweetest update on her newborn, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. “12 pounds today,” the longtime model, 32, captioned a video of her little man wriggling in a precious, striped outfit.

While Ashley made it a point to leave Isaac’s face out of the clip, we have no doubt that he’s absolutely adorable. After all, his mommy and his daddy, Justin Ervin, are quite an attractive pair. On top of being a total stunner, Ashley has become the face of empowered mothers everywhere.

Since giving birth to her first child in January, the Nebraska native is constantly giving fans advice on everything from breast-feeding to post-pregnancy stretch marks. Additionally, on March 8, Ashley shared a powerful photo of herself in labor. “This is the face of my greatest strength. The greatest pain I’ve ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I’ve ever achieved,” she began.

“On this International Women’s Day, understand that despite whatever pain or trial we have all experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of accomplishing greatness,” Ashley continued. “Happy International Women’s Day! Let’s all celebrate our, and each other’s, strengths today.”

Clearly, Isaac is being raised by one fierce mama. “Ashley’s showed her fans and the world that being pregnant can be glorious,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in September 2019. “She’s not only calm and actually glowing, but also she feels sexy. She’s doing yoga, posing on red carpets in gorgeous clothes [and] she’s feeling herself like never before.”

At the time, the insider revealed Ashley would “miss her baby bump.” However, given her incredibly special connection with Isaac, we suspect she’s doing just fine. We look forward to seeing more incredible milestones from the mommy-son duo in the future.

