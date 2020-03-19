The cutest! Model Ashley Graham took to Instagram to share a new photo of her newborn son, Isaac Ervin — and she gave us the sweetest glimpse of his little naked tushy. Needless to say, we’re absolutely swooning over the precious new addition to her and husband Justin Ervin‘s family.

“Those cheeks, tho!” the 32-year-old proudly captioned a photo of herself holding her son, showing off his nude butt for the camera. She even added pleading face and red heart emojis. “Love you all!!”

Naturally, fans and followers everywhere flocked to the comments section to gush over the adorable baby and his bum. “OMG baby butt dimples will heal the world’s hurt right now,” one user gushed, while another added, “Nothing is cuter than baby buns.” One follower couldn’t help but comment on how potentially tasty little Isaac might be. “Oh, he is just delicious!” they wrote.

Ashley and her hubby, 31, announced their first pregnancy on their ninth wedding anniversary in August 2019. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the Sports Illustrated alum wrote on Instagram at the time. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, [Justin]. Life is about to get even better.”

It seems as though the married couple has only gotten more and more thrilled with their bundle of joy since he arrived. In fact, they even gave him a pretty regal name: Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. They explained their choice of moniker during an episode of Ash’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast on February 4, a few weeks after his birth.

“She was always brainstorming names and I brainstormed my own name for my future son — I knew it was going to be Isaac,” the film producer explained during the milestone episode, while the plus-size advocate added, “Menelik is the first emperor of Ethiopia. It also means son of the wise, and Menelik was the son of Queen of Sheba and King Solomon.”

Clearly, this sweet little baby is practically royal — with a cutie booty to boot!