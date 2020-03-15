Mommy moments! Model Ashley Graham posted the sweetest video clip while hanging out with her newborn son, Isaac, on March 14 — and the brunette beauty even sang the little boy an adorable song that was written for him. Talk about a doting mama.

“Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, you’re my special boy,” the 32-year-old sang as she played with her son’s kicking feet on her Instagram Stories. “You’re my perfect joy!” She even revealed that the song was penned by a loved one. “Original song written by Uncle @anthonyevansjr,” she captioned the adorable clip.

It’s clear that Ash and her husband, Justin Ervin, really love the moniker they chose for their first child. In fact, the happy couple spoke about how they decided on the regal name during an episode of the plus-size advocate’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast.

“She was always brainstorming names and I brainstormed my own name for my future son — I knew it was going to be Isaac,” the 31-year-old explained during the February 4 episode, while Ashley added, “Menelik is the first emperor of Ethiopia. It also means son of the wise, and Menelik was the son of Queen of Sheba and King Solomon.”

It’s no surprise Ashley feels like her son is such a precious gem. The proud mama recently shared a photo of herself during her labor with Isaac on Instagram to highlight the milestone in honor of International Women’s Day. “This is the face of my greatest strength. The greatest pain I’ve ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I’ve ever achieved,” she wrote in her caption on the powerful pic.

Plus, the first-time mama has been sharing tons of photos and videos of other big moments in her motherhood journey, like her first pump session in an Uber and her postpartum stretch marks.

Ashley and Justin announced they were pregnant on their ninth wedding anniversary in August 2019. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, [Justin]. Life is about to get even better.”