The Bachelorette’s Marcus Shoberg defended the way he handled himself by being guarded with his “emotions” while pursuing a romance with Jenn Tran.

One day after fans watched Jenn, 26, send Marcus, 32, home during the season 21 finale on Tuesday, September 3, he took to Instagram to reflect on his reality TV experience. “Vulnerability is not a weakness; it’s a strength. It’s the courage to stand in front of the world and say, ‘This is who I am, scars and all,’” he began in the post shared on Wednesday, September 4.

“I’ve been through hell and back, and I’m still here. Not just surviving, but growing. When I was injured overseas and nearly lost my life, I thought it was the worst thing that could ever happen to me,” he continued, reflecting on his time in the army. “But now, I can say with absolute certainty that it was the best thing that has ever happened to me. It taught me the value of relationships, the preciousness of time and the power of resilience. It made me a more compassionate person, not less.”

Marcus then insisted that he has been “honest with [his] emotions” both on the show and in real life because he believes “that being open is the only way to truly live.”

“I’ve shed tears over the past, over love and over the trials that have shaped me. But those tears don’t make me weak; they make me human,” he continued. “They are proof that I’m still here, with a heart that refuses to be hardened by the world.”

Marcus then reacted to viewers that believe he needs “healing” after watching him struggle to come to terms with his feelings for Jenn. “I’ve been on that journey for years. Therapy and my faith have been guiding lights for me, helping me navigate the complexities of my past and giving me the wisdom necessary to keep moving forward,” he wrote, adding that “healing is a process.”

“There’s a young boy or girl out there, somewhere in the world, who feels like they don’t have a way out, like they don’t have the resources or support to chase their dreams. I was that kid once,” Marcus said, noting that he is “living proof that no matter where you start, you can rise above your circumstances.”

“I believe I was spared for a reason — to be a light for those who have lost theirs, to offer hope to those who feel hopeless,” he continued. “I’m not perfect; I don’t have all the answers, but I do know this: the hardest moments in life often become the most transformative. God has a plan for each of us, even when we can’t see it.”

DISNEY/John Fleenor

Marcus concluded the caption with a hopeful message about himself. “My life has meaning, my experiences matter, and if sharing them helps even one person find their way out of the darkness, then it’s all been worth it,” he wrote.

Not only did fans watch Marcus struggle with his feelings for Jenn on the show, but rumors also swirled about his character as the season was airing. One of his exes exclusively told Life & Style that he was “literally talking to multiple girls” in the weeks leading up to filming the show, while other sources told Life & Style that he was “not [on the show] for the right reasons.”