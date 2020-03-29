Friends supporting friends! Pop star Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share her cover of worship artist Kari Jobe‘s song “The Blessing” on March 28 — and Bachelor alum Madison Prewett left the sweetest words for her new BFF on the post.

“This is so special,” the 24-year-old commented on the three-minute trio track with southern gospel singers Liz and Anna Golden. “It definitely blessed me. I love y’all,” she gushed, adding a red heart emoji to hammer home her point.

“May His presence be upon you, a thousand generations and your family and your children and their children and their children,” the 27-year-old captioned the video post. “He is for you.”

Believe it or not, it’s no surprise to see the reality starlet connecting with the brunette beauty this way. In fact, the dynamic duo “met at Hillsong Church” in Los Angeles, an insider told Life & Style exclusively. “They bonded over their faith and the lack of good guys in L.A.”

Instagram

Plus, the gals “have a ton of mutual friends in common,” the source added. “Besides that, they really do get along.” The twosome’s friendship first turned fans and followers’ heads when they were spotted having a fun game night with a group of friends on March 13.

“Hey, guys, I hope everyone is being safe and taking good care of yourselves,” Selena told fans on her Instagram Stories that night while the crew, including Madi, was selecting board games to purchase in Target. “I know you’re probably tired of hearing it, but I just want to let you guys know that I’m praying and I’m thinking about everyone.”

After asking Peter Weber‘s ex-girlfriend what game she thought they should get and the laughter that ensued, it was clear the “Rare” artist had a solid connection with the scorned dating show contestant. “We’re going to have a great night in,” Selena gushed in the video clip.

We can’t wait to see more hangouts between the Alabama native and the former Disney star — or even possibly an Instagram Live session in the future. After all, we’re going to need our Madi and Selena fix while self-isolating!