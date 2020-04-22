Everyone loves cute baby content, and model Bella Hadid is certainly no exception! The 23-year-old bombshell left the sweetest comment on fellow stunner Ashley Graham‘s Instagram post showing off her naked son, Isaac, and his adorable little booty on April 21.

“Ughhhh so squishyyyyyyyyy,” the brunette beauty wrote on the 32-year-old’s short video of herself holding her newborn in her arms with his ~squishy~ dimpled behind on display. “iloveyouiloveyouiloveyou,” Ash captioned the cute clip.

Needless to say, Bella wasn’t the only one who couldn’t help but gush over the child Ashley shares with husband Justin Ervin. Fans and followers also flocked to the comments section. “ilovehimilovehimilovehimilovehim,” one user mimicked the Nebraska native affectionately, while another added, “OMG, cutest little baby butt.” A third follower wrote, “Awwwww, that dimple booty just made me smile from ear to ear. Thank you!”

It’s no surprise to see the Sports Illustrated alum thriving with her sweet little son. In fact, the starlet revealed she finally reached the postpartum stage where she’s starting to feel good in her body once again on April 20.

“13 weeks postpartum and I’m starting to sort of feel like myself again after giving birth,” Ashley captioned a set of two videos and a photo of herself working out and FaceTiming with her doctor while quarantining in Nebraska with her family. “New mamas — how many weeks postpartum are you? What are you doing to feel like yourself again?”

The popular curve model has actually been working out throughout her pregnancy — and according to her hubby, 31, it really helped her prepare for giving birth back in January.

“The way you handled that and the way you did that was a testament,” he explained of her birthing experience on an episode of Ash’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast on February 4. “It was the icing to the cake to how well you prepared in advance through working out, through eating well, through staying active, to taking the stairs, to doing yoga, to everything that you did to prepare for the biggest workout of your life.”

Clearly, the proud mama is staying at it — with her angelic baby (and his cutie booty!) in tow.