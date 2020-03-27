Bye, hater! Bachelor in Paradise alum Blake Horstmann clapped back after being called “irrelevant.” The Bachelor Nation star has had a lot of ups and downs during his multiple stints on the reality franchise, but he’s not afraid to call out the shade.

The 30-year-old went on a commenting spree to address all the negativity. “You’re only commenting about it on here to try and stay relevant, bye,” one person responded to Blake’s comment on E! News’ Instagram page. “Well thanks for [giving] me the satisfaction,” the Colorado native snapped back.

Another comment stated that the former sales representative is “mad because he is irrelevant now.” “Damn, everyone so mad and bitter on here today,” he slammed the user.

“You’re only saying that [because] Stagecoach is canceled,” someone else added. Blake fell into an awkward situation on Paradise after hooking up with both Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman during the country music festival last year. “It’s postponed, Caylen, it’s postponed …” he hilariously quipped.

After someone else begged the former contestant from Becca Kufrin’s season to spill some Bachelor tea, Blake noted that he’s taking a break from the reality franchise. “Uh, uh, I ain’t dealing with BS Bachelor Nation drama no more … got my fill LOL,” he said in a separate comment.

While Caelynn, 24, was airing Blake’s dirty laundry on the beach in Paradise, the stud took matters into his own hands offscreen. He made the decision to leak intimate text messages between the two in an attempt to clear his name. He deleted the messages two hours later, but the damage was done.

“The reason I released those text messages is because of the allegations that you said that were not true,” he said on the BIP reunion in August. “If I were to sit on this stage and say, you know, we talked, she came on to me. I would have been laughed off the stage.”

Of course, Caelynn was extremely hurt by his actions. “I never felt so exposed or violated my entire life. I truly feel disgusting that everyone has seen that sh–t,” she said through tears. Blake is still single, and Caelynn has moved on with fellow Paradise castmate Dean Unglert.

Courtesy of Blake Horstmann/Instagram

Blake reflected on his tumultuous year in the franchise while ringing in 2020. “2019 was a bumpy road,” Blake captioned a photo of himself hanging out in Times Square in New York City on January 1 via Instagram. “Mistakes were made and lessons learned. Never been more excited to ring in a new year … 2020 is gonna be a good one. #HappyNewYears #IHaveABlackEye #NewYorkNewYork #Byeee2019.”

It looks like he’s ready for a fresh start!