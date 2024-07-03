Blake Lively Thirsts Over Ryan Reynolds' ​Tank Top Photo

The sizzle is still alive! Blake Lively thirsted over a photo of husband Ryan Reynolds wearing a muscle tank top while showing off his ripped physique on Tuesday, July 2.

The Deadpool star’s pal Hugh Jackman posted the snapshot to Instagram in their ongoing jovial social media war, and Blake, 36, was impressed. She wrote, “My thirst has been trapped,” underneath the obvious thirst trap picture.

While Hugh, 55, shared a desirable photo of Ryan, 47, looking his way and pointing with a sultry expression on his face, his caption was less than glowing. Next to the picture, the Wolverine star wrote, “’You want me to put this away?’ — Ryan Reynolds, costar, mouth breather, a–hole,” about his close friend.

Courtesy of Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Fans went wild under Blake’s comment, with several sharing her sentiment. “Apologies, but same!” one person wrote, while another agreed, “Me too girl.” One user joked, “He’s pointing at me Blake, sorry to let you know,” with a laughing emoji.

Others gushed over how the couple still has so much passion after nearly 12 years of marriage. “This is why you have 4 kids!” one fan commented, while another quipped, “Here comes baby #5, amirite?!”

Blake and Ryan wed on September 9, 2012. They’ve since welcomed daughters James, 9, Inez, 7 and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth child born in February 2023.

“The couple call their fourth child Obi. It’s short for a longer name and its origin is incredibly deep and meaningful,” a source told In Touch on May 31. “It’s also a nod to one of the characters in Gossip Girl, which of course, Blake starred in.”

Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV, played by Eli Brown, was a main character in the 2021 Gossip Girl revival. Blake starred in the original series as Serena van der Woodsen in all six seasons, which ran on The CW from 2007 through 2012. It’s unclear if Otto is the child’s full name. The pair have yet to reveal the sex of their fourth baby.

Ryan had fun with Hugh’s sexy picture of him, writing in the comments, “This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?” The snapshot was taken in Shanghai, China, as the city skyline could be seen out the window of the hotel room.

Other than Blake’s sexy comment, readers were fascinated by a set of red and yellow unzipped purses on the table behind him.

“All I can think about is which of the matching purses is Hugh’s and which is Ryan’s. I’m betting Ryan has the yellow one,” one fan joked, while another wrote, “Y’all got matching bags too!”

The colors appear to match the poster for the duo’s new movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, which hits theaters on July 26. The art features a heart pendant broken down the middle, with Ryan’s character’s red and black mask on one side and Wolverine’s pointed hair outline surrounded by yellow on the other. The two pendants featured the words “best” and “friends.”

As Ryan gears up for the worldwide publicity tour for the summer blockbuster, he was able to get a break in between projects for a family trip to Spain to see Blake’s BFF Taylor Swift perform her Eras tour concert at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on May 30.

The couple shared a sweet kiss as Taylor, 34, performed “Lover,” and were seen dancing with their three eldest children in a video posted by a fan to X.