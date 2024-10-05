Blake Shelton Worried Miranda Lambert Will 'Steal' Kelly Clarkson (EXCL)

Kelly Clarkson has teamed up with Miranda Lambert for a song and a whole lot more, which is not what people expected from someone who’s supposed to be loyal to Blake Shelton, and it’s got him feeling the burn from miles away, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Miranda, 40, joined Kelly, 42, on the September 24 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, for a special “Songs and Stories” edition which saw the two perform a duet of Miranda’s song “No Man’s Land,” as well as discuss her upcoming album, Postcards From Texas.

“Kelly was Team Blake for a long, long time and Gwen, too, by default, but now that she’s gotten to know Miranda better, she doesn’t know what Blake’s talking about,” the source says.

Miranda’s marriage to country star Blake, 48, dissolved in 2015 after four years together.

“This is not the future we envisioned,” the couple’s rep said in a statement at the time. “And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

The dream country couple first got together in 2006, with Blake proposing to her in 2010 before they finally tied the knot in 2011. They not only blended their personal lives, but collaborated together frequently in the studio.

They divorced in July 2015, and, despite a rep saying “There are no hard feelings. They want to move on as friends, and they are doing just that,” about the split, rumors began flying about Blake’s relationship with his Voice cohost Gwen Stefani, 55, whom he met on set in 2014.

Gwen also split from husband Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three children, in August 2015, just a month after Miranda and Blake’s divorce, fueling gossip about an alleged affair between the two judges.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

They put their chemistry on display shortly afterwards, giving an impassioned duet performance of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in October 2015, before going official as a couple in November. After five years of dating, the couple engaged in October 2020 and married in July 2021.

While Gwen claimed they bonded over their divorces, suspicions arose that there was bad blood between the pop star and her new boyfriend Blake’s ex wife, Miranda.

Now Kelly, who had been firmly in Blake’s camp, is buddying up to her good friend’s ex wife, which may complicate their relationship, according to the source.

“Kelly’s realized Miranda’s not a baddie at all, in fact, she’s a sweetheart and she’s going to give her support and be kind and generous even if it jeopardizes her friendship with Blake,” the insider continues.

“Of course, Miranda’s putting on the charm. She certainly knows Kelly is a friend of Blake’s.”

“No one would put it past Miranda to steal Kelly away and fill her head with junk about her ex. The feeling is Kelly would believe anything. She’s incredibly nice but gullible.”