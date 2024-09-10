Blake Shelton has been bragging about hunting season on social media whilst purring over his new “shooting truck,” though an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that his redneck passion is still a sore point with wife Gwen Stefani.

The source shares that Gwen, 52, wishes Blake, 48, would just have a heart and would stop killing animals for sport. “They agreed to disagree about his hunting back when they first got together, but that doesn’t mean it’s an easy thing for Gwen to handle,” the insider dishes. “She’s a huge animal rights person, and has been mostly vegan for a long time, so it’s pretty hard to have her husband out there killing animals for a good time.”

“She’s certainly tried to get him to see her point, but it’s not something he will ever back down on. Still, the least he could do is be a little more low-key about it,” the source continues. “He seems to get a kick out of rubbing it in her face, even though he knows it makes her sick to her stomach.”

The insider adds that it’s on brand for Blake to be loud and proud about hunting, as well as any other controversial opinion he may have. “When he thinks he’s in the right about something he won’t shut up about it,” the source concludes. “She’s always said it won’t be a deal breaker for her, but friends are seriously questioning how such opposites can go the distance.”

The “God’s Country” singer has always been open about his love of hunting, and he even took to Instagram in August to share a video of his new Kubota utility vehicle that he planned to use while hunting.

Blake and Gwen tied the knot in 2021. While their romance initially seemed to start off strong, rumors started to circulate in late 2023 that there was trouble in paradise after fans noticed the couple spent New Year’s Eve apart.

However, Gwen broke her silence regarding the split rumors while speaking to Nylon in April 2024. “When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us,” she told the outlet about her relationship with Blake in an interview published on April 9. “You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something.”

Soon after, an additional source exclusively told Life & Style that the pair worked hard to fix their marriage after they began growing apart.

“A lot of of their friends were really worried it would end in divorce,” the source shared in May. “They’d been fighting a lot, and their schedules have been challenging for them. Gwen and Blake felt they had fallen out of love.”

However, they were able to work through their issues when they started to prioritize “spending time with one another and got back to doing the things that brought them together in the first place, like making music.”

“Gwen and Blake have had their ups and downs,” the insider added. “While it hasn’t always been a bed of roses, they like to think they made it to the other side.”