Killing it, mama! Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, shared footage of herself boxing in the gym just four months after giving birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Sterling Skye.

In the Instagram Story videos, the 25-year-old could be seen performing various boxing moves with a coach. She rocked leopard print leggings that flaunted her postpartum curves, a black sports bra and pink sneakers. The Brittany Lynne Fitness founder also wore pink boxing gloves that matched her shoes.

Courtesy of Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The new mother has been all about showing off her post-baby body via workout videos and photos posted to her Instagram grid and Stories since she welcomed baby Sterling in February. Brittany debuted her postpartum physique in March, one week after their child’s arrival.

However, the former athlete was extremely body positive throughout her pregnancy — and even clapped back at social media trolls who criticized her body in maternity photos. “Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant,” Brittany told the trolls in February. “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

After Sterling Skye’s arrival, the Texas native and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, revealed they planned to keep their daughter’s face hidden from the cameras for the foreseeable future.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” Brittany wrote via her Instagram Stories one day after the child’s birth. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

The personal trainer doubled down on her stance during an Instagram Stories Q&A in late March. “As far as posting photos and showing you guys, I really just don’t know. I just love keeping her to ourselves and to our family,” Brittany explained at the time. “I just don’t need her blasted all over the internet and everyone posting photos of her. Maybe one day we will, maybe one day we won’t. Who knows? But I hope you guys respect that and understand.”

The proud parents, who got engaged in September 2020, debuted their daughter’s adorable face with a stunning professional family photo shoot on June 11.