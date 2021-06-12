She’s here and she’s cute! Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews debuted daughter Sterling Skye‘s face four months after the child’s birth.

“Hi, my name is Sterling,” the proud mama, 25, captioned a set of two photos of herself and her future husband, 25, posing for professional photos with their baby girl — and her beautiful face was on display for the first time. The Brittany Lynne Fitness founder also shared a snapshot of her smiling daughter on her Instagram Stories. “My twin. My best friend. My world,” she captioned the precious photo. “My heart is so full.”

Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The Kansas City NWSL owner and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback welcomed their first child in February. Shortly following the tiny tot’s arrival, Brittany revealed that the couple planned to keep the kiddo’s face hidden from cameras.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” she explained via her Instagram Stories one day after Sterling was born. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

In late March, the personal trainer doubled down on her plan to keep her daughter out of the spotlight. “As far as posting photos and showing you guys, I really just don’t know. I just love keeping her to ourselves and to our family,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “I just don’t need her blasted all over the internet and everyone posting photos of her. Maybe one day we will, maybe one day we won’t. Who knows? But I hope you guys respect that and understand.”

It seems the former soccer star and the NFL player have warmed to the idea of sharing snapshots of their baby girl as she grows in the first year of her life.

In September 2020, the Texas natives — who have been dating since they were in high school — announced their engagement after nearly eight years of dating. Later that month, they revealed they were expecting their first child.