Honoring love! Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, celebrated their nine-year anniversary with a cozy and romantic dinner on Wednesday, March 31.

In photos posted to the personal trainer’s Instagram Stories, Brittany, 25, shared two snapshots of the happy couple posing for photos outside of their private jet before flying out to a mystery destination for their couple’s night out. “Today is our 9-year anniversary!” the former soccer star captioned the picture. “So yes, I interrupted work day to take a cute pic.”

After that, the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder posted photos of a cute floral and candle table decoration, as well as a second decor piece that included a photo of the twosome kissing. The Kansas City NWSL owner also shared a sweet snapshot of her future husband, 25, smiling and sitting at a table waiting for her at the end of a trail of rose petals. Finally, Brittany shared an image of a delicious brownie and ice cream dessert.

The dynamic duo first met in high school in their native Texas — and were just friends for over a year before things turned romantic. They started dating when Brittany was a junior and Patrick was a sophomore and have been going strong ever since.

In September 2020, the happy couple revealed their engagement after eight years of dating. “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” Brittany gushed via Instagram at the time. “You made this day perfect; you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

Less than a month later, the pair announced they were expecting their first child. “Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the blonde beauty captioned a photo of herself and her longtime love holding up their sonogram. Patrick shared the ultrasound photo to his own Instagram and captioned it with a red heart emoji.

The proud mama gave birth to a daughter, baby Sterling Skye, in February. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Brittany and Patrick’s romantic night out to celebrate their anniversary!