Cute couple alert! Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes looked adorable in coordinating comfy outfits while out in New York City together on Saturday, July 24.

In photos obtained by JustJared, the singers could be seen blowing kisses and waving to someone on the street. Camila, 24, wore a cozy grey sweatshirt and matching sweats with white slide-on sandals. Shawn, 22, looked handsome in a grey hooded sweater, tan patterned pants and white sneakers.

Shawn Mendes/Instagram

The “Havana” singer and “Stitches” artist enjoyed a fun and action-packed weekend in the Big Apple. On July 23, they got all dressed up for a night out to a jazz club before enjoying dinner at trendy restaurant Bar Pitti.

Camila wore a sleeveless mustard-yellow dress with pointy-toed pumps and large, dangling earrings while her beau rocked jeans and a patterned shirt with the top buttons undone, revealing his chest hair.

BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock

The “Never Be the Same” singer even surprised everyone at the club with an unexpected performance of her song “Don’t Go Yet.”

“Pedrito, love you bro!!!!! You’re incredible. That show left us all speechless, pleasure to make music with [you],” the “Liar” artist captioned a video of herself performing the spicy number on stage.

Camila and Shawn started dating in July 2019 after being friends for years. The Canadian musician gushed over the “My Oh My” songstress while applauding her confidence during an interview with British GQ in November 2020.

“[Camila is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s,” the “Treat You Better” singer said at the time. “It really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life.”

It’s no secret the Cuban beauty loves the skin she’s in. She previously explained to Elle magazine in October 2019 that it has a lot to do with gaining maturity.

“I don’t know what people think about me. There are probably a lot of misconceptions, but I don’t care,” the former Fifth Harmony singer said. “I think I have a better, wiser perspective on things because I am older, and I understand myself a lot more … I feel far more grown up. Growing up, it’s an adventure.”