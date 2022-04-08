Letting her feelings out. Camila Cabello sings about her and Shawn Mendes‘ relationship and subsequent split on the album Familia, released on Friday, April 8.

“At the beginning, it was really hard because I was just going through a bad mental health time, so being in the studio, every part of life was like anxiety-inducing for me,” the songstress, 25, shared during an interview with Extra ahead of the record’s release. She went on to explain that some of her studio sessions were “very painful,” citing “Psychofreak” as one of the hardest tracks to write.

“At the end of that studio day, I was like, ‘Ugh, that was so hard to write,’” Camila shared. “I remember it was just kind of like this stream-of-consciousness word vomit thing while I was in the booth.”

Ahead of releasing the full album, the “Havana” songstress released a song titled “Bam Bam,” which fans were convinced was about her and Shawn’s breakup. She’s since spoken about the song at length.

“I f—ing love Shawn. And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him,” she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily early last month. “And this song is mostly just about like, ‘OK, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love, and life, and gives people … ’ Whatever it is that’s going on in your life … hopefully, this can make you be like, ‘It is that way now, but things are always taking crazy turns.’”

The musicians were together publicly from July 2019 to November 2021. They announced their split with a joint statement shared via their respective Instagram Stories.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

As for the reason behind their breakup, Camila explained during the same Apple Music interview that her “priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life.”

“Those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like — even while I was writing this album, and even still now — I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person? And apart from my career, my focus wasn’t even on my career,” she shared candidly. “This album literally was a tool of me becoming a more well-rounded person and acquiring intimacy with my collaborators.”

