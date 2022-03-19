Getting real. Shawn Mendes reflected on the aftermath of his split from ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello while discussing lyrics seemingly for a new song.

“A lot of the [things] that also, like, is resonating in the lyric for me is, like, ‘Oh f—k,’” the “Mercy” artist, 23, said while playing a few piano keys in a video he posted to his Instagram on Friday, March 18. “You don’t realize, like, when you’re breaking up with someone — and you think it’s the right thing to [do] — you don’t realize all the s—t that comes after it.”

Shawn then mentioned examples of the loneliness that naturally comes with a breakup.

“Who do I call when I’m in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m, like, f—king, on the edge?” he added. “And I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. ‘Oh, I’m on my own now.’ Now, I feel like, finally, I’m actually on my own, and I hate that, you know? That’s my reality.”

The “Stitches” singer uploaded the clip more than two weeks after the “Havana” crooner, 25, broke her silence on their shocking split in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“As I get older, the priorities shift. And I feel that way for both of us,” Camila said on March 3 while promoting her new single “Bam Bam,” which she released the following day. “Because we both started so young too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career and that’s OK … My focus really shifted.”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The “Señorita” musical duo shocked fans in November 2021 when they announced the end of their “romantic relationship” in a joint statement via their respective Instagram Stories.

Although they reassured their followers they would “continue to be best friends” in their message, an insider exclusively told Life & Style “the breakup had been brewing for about a year now.”

“Shawn and Camila were drifting apart,” the source added that month. “The lockdown actually helped them hang on much longer than they would have.”

The Cinderella actress and the “Treat You Better” artist initially formed a friendship after meeting in 2014 when they were opening acts for Austin Mahone’s tour that year. In November 2015, they dropped their first collaboration single “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” However, it wasn’t until nearly four years later when they sparked dating rumors in July 2019, one month after they released their hit “Señorita.” They publicly confirmed their romance in September 2019 and were going strong, sharing videos and photos of their adorable life together on Instagram throughout COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020.

After they broke up, Shawn released his single, “I’ll Be OK,” in December 2021, which seemingly oozed lyrics about what went down between him and his former lady love.

For Camila’s part, she remained pretty quiet about her love life until she introduced “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran and its accompanying music video on March 4. The track opened with a lyric that possibly pointed to her side of the aftermath following their breakup.

“You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfing now,” Camila sang in the opening verse, which fans took as a hint about Shawn’s sexy shirtless surfing photos he posted via Instagram just five days after they called it quits.

In the next lyric of the song, the Cuban-American songstress seemingly referenced the house the pair once lived in together in Los Angeles, which she sold in December 2021 — “I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house.”