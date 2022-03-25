My, oh my! Some of Camila Cabello‘s fashion moments were made for the history books. The songstress has walked the red carpet (and beyond) in some epic looks — sans bra — and we’re breaking them all down.

In the beginning of her career, the X Factor star often matched with the members of her former girl group Fifth Harmony when attending events. After she departed from the band in December 2016, she started to make a name for herself as a solo star — therefore her style also evolved.

“There are probably a lot of misconceptions [about me], but I don’t care,” Camila told ELLE in September 2019 about growing up in the spotlight. “I think I have a better, wiser perspective on things because I am older and I understand myself a lot more. I feel far more grown-up. Growing up! It’s an adventure.”

As she’s gotten older in the public eye, the “Havana” musician has also taken more risks with her fashion. Especially, when it comes to going braless. Over the years, she’s shown some skin while wearing plunging necklines or strapless gowns.

“As a solo artist, I don’t have to worry about matching a group look, which can be quite challenging because you have to fit with everyone else,” she told People in August 2017. “I think my style has evolved because I’ve evolved as a person. I’m always growing and recreating myself, and because style is an expression of how you feel, my style has changed like I have. I’m more comfortable in my own skin now and I don’t feel like I have to do as much to feel good.”

When it comes to feeling good, Camila sure does know how to inspire. It’s no secret that she’s the body positivity queen of Hollywood. She went viral in July 2021 for sharing a TikTok video about body image after she was photographed while exercising.

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” Camila said in the clip. “And I am wearing a top that shows my belly, and I wasn’t tucking it in. Because I was running and existing like a normal person who doesn’t tuck it in all the time. And I was like, ‘Damn,’ but then I reminded myself that being at war with your body is so last season.”

She concluded, “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

