Fresh-faced and ready to go! Camila Cabello flaunted her stunning natural makeup and hair look amid at-home Zoom interviews — and she even revealed that she crafted the entire look herself — on Friday, August 13.

“Zoom promo day talking about ‘Don’t Go Yet,'” the 24-year-old captioned a set of five Instagram photos of her light makeup look, as well as the cute beige and blue collared dress she was wearing. “Did my hair and makeup.”

The former Fifth Harmony member — who has been dating boyfriend Shawn Mendes since September 2019 — has been incredibly vocal about body positivity over the last few months, so it’s no surprise to see her shedding conventional beauty standards when it comes to her glam as well.

In July, she posted a TikTok that went viral after photos of her in workout gear surfaced — and some folks made comments about her body in the snapshots. “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy — and I am wearing a top that shows my belly and I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time,” Camila explained in the footage.

“I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season,” the “Havana” singer continued. “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

While concluding the video, the pop star dramatically sang the popular En Vogue lyrics, “Giving him something he can feel,” while running her hand up her stomach.

The Cuba native’s outlook on her body has even been refreshing for her man, 23. “[Camila is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s,” the Canadian crooner told British GQ in November 2020. “It really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life.”

