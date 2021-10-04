Model status! Camila Cabello hit the runway at Paris Fashion Week for L’Oréal on Sunday, October 3.

The “Havana” singer, 24, looked stunning in a floral mini dress paired with strappy black sandals and hoop earrings. Camila was joined by fellow A-listers like Amber Heard, Helen Mirren, Katherine Langford and Kat Graham.

Not only did Camila and the rest of the stars look fabulous, but they were also strutting their stuff for an important cause. The Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show this year promoted the company’s Stand Up Against Street Harassment initiative.

“This year’s ‘Le Defile’ will be a remarkable platform for women’s empowerment, conveying a strong message of self-worth and disrupting the conventions of typical runway shows by inviting the public to join the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program,” Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, L’Oréal Paris global brand president, said in a statement.

“Celebrating our feminine and feminist vision, the show will be a rallying cry for all women (and also men) who share these convictions,” Viguier-Hovasse added.

Over the years, Camila has become a strong advocate for women’s empowerment, most notably when it comes to body positivity. The former Fifth Harmony member often shares powerful messages about self-love with her fans on social media.

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy — and I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” Camila explained in a July Instagram Story.

“I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time,” the Cinderella actress continued. “And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.”

Earlier that month, she shared a similar sentiment on TikTok. “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do,” Camila, who is dating singer Shawn Mendes, assured. “We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

