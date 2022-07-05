It’s a vibe! Camila Cabello looked incredible twerking on the beach in a thong bikini while dancing during a TikTok video on Monday, July 4.

“LMAO,” the “Don’t Go Yet” singer, 25, captioned the clip of her and a young girl dancing to “Dame Tu Cosita” by El Chombo and featuring Cutty Ranks during their holiday weekend in Florida. The Cinderella actress could be seen rocking a blue string bikini that flaunted her backside while her pal donned an adorable yellow dress.

“It’s the natural body for me,” one commenter gushed about Camila’s spicy moves while someone else added, “Literally a goddess!!!” Another user referenced her November 2021 split from ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes by writing, “Shawn punching the air [right now].”

There’s no denying that Camila has been living her best single life since her breakup from the “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer, 23, and has been frequently showing off her killer curves in cute swimwear this summer.

However, she recently sparked romance rumors Austin Kevitch, the CEO of dating app Lox Club, after the pair were photographed out together in Los Angeles in June. On July 4, Camila and Austin, 30, were seen getting flirty while swimming in Coral Gables, Florida.

Camila has not confirmed that she is in a new relationship since her very public uncoupling from Shawn. An insider exclusively told Life & Style that their split was a long time coming, and the “Señorita” artists had been “gearing up” for their breakup “for some time” before the official announcement.

“They’ve been better friends than romantic partners for a while … It was time to move on, they both knew it,” the insider said at the time about their two-year relationship. “They really will stay close as time goes on.”

Although the A-listers have “no real hard feelings” toward each other, there is still “heartbreak on both sides,” said the insider, adding, “They’ve gone through that already.”

The “bright side” of their uncoupling is that it remained relatively civil. “There’s a lot of love and mutual respect between them, and they’ll forever have each other’s back,” the insider assured.

Camila opened up about her split from Shawn during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in March.

“As I get older, the priorities shift,” the “Bam Bam” singer explained. “Because we both started so young too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career and that’s OK.”

For his part, Shawn admitted being “on [his] own” is something that he “hates.”

“You don’t realize, like, when you’re breaking up with someone — and you think it’s the right thing to [do] — you don’t realize all the s—t that comes after it,” he said during an Instagram video days later. “Who do I call when I’m in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m, like, f—king, on the edge?” he added. “Now, I feel like, finally, I’m actually on my own, and I hate that, you know? That’s my reality.”