Stars, they’re just like us. Camila Cabello gave fans an inside look at her workout routine — and it was refreshingly relatable!

“Y’all know this feeling?” the “Havana” singer, 24, captioned a selfie via Instagram on Sunday, July 25. In the photo, Camila made a funny face to showcase her exhaustion with all of her exercise equipment in the background.

Courtesy of Camila Cabello/Instagram

In recent weeks, Camila has made it a point to be extremely forthcoming with her followers about health, fitness and body positivity. “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” the former Fifth Harmony member began a July 16 TikTok after photos of her out and about went viral.

“And I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time. And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season,” Camila added. “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

To hammer home her point, Camila concluded the video by singing the En Vogue lyrics, “Giving him something he can feel,” while running her hand up her stomach.

Not only does Camila’s stance on body positivity help her followers, but also her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. “[Camila is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s,” the “Stitches” artist, 22, said during a November 2020 interview with British GQ. “It really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life.”

Shawn and Camila first met while touring with Austin Mahone in 2014. Despite sparking dating rumors a number of times over the years, the A-list pair didn’t confirm their romantic relationship until September 2019, and they’ve been going strong ever since! “Happy Anniversary, Kuko. Here’s to more joy, more friendship and more love,” Camila captioned a series of PDA-packed photos with Shawn in early July.