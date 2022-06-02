Catherine Zeta-Jones Will Always Be Hollywood’s Finest! Transformation Photos: Then and Now

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a classic … an icon … and a legend … the list goes on and on. While she is almost completely out of the public eye these days, she made a permanent mark on Hollywood. The elite actress only landed a few award-winning roles, but she embodied them so well that she quickly became a household name. Seriously … even if you can’t name one of her movies on the top of your head, people always recognize her name.

Although she starred in European shows like 42nd Street and The Darling Buds of May in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Catherine didn’t even scratch the surface of her stardom until she started landing roles in the U.S. She played Elena Montero in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro, which skyrocketed her career and prepared her to be one of the most famous actresses of our time. Fans fell in love with her once the film premiered, especially after they saw that sword-fight scene with costar Antonio Banderas.

When we say she caught everyone’s attention, we mean everyone. The Wales native was so mesmerizing in her performance that she allured her husband and actor Michael Douglas, who had his assistant ask her to go on a date with him in 1998.

Two years later, the A-list couple — who share two children— said “I Do” at The Plaza Hotel in New York, surrounded by fellow famous entertainers. Twenty years after their nuptials, the two-time Critic’s Choice award winner finally saw the photos from the big day.

“I looked at the proofs and that was it – I never made an album,” she told DailyMail in March 2020. “The photographer got in touch recently, so about three weeks ago I got to see all my wedding photographs. It was a wonderful day.”

In 2002, Catherine went back to her musical roots when she played the iconic singer Velma Kelly in the notorious film Chicago, which ended up being her most praised performance. She jazzed her way to receive endless awards, like a BAFTA and Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actress in 2003.

“To be nominated with such amazing women in an amazing year for women, thank you very much,” a then-pregnant Catherine said while accepting her Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

Although she’s been M.I.A. from the big screen for nearly a decade, Hollywood’s royalty recently joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday as the Addams family matriarch, Morticia.

Keep scrolling to see Catherine Zeta-Jones’ complete transformation over the years.