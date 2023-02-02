Sun’s Out, Bun’s Out! Celebrities’ Most Sizzling Thong Bikini Moments in Photos

It takes a lot of body confidence to rock a thong bikini, but plenty of celebrities slip into the tiny bottoms with a booty-baring backside.

Kourtney Kardashian has become a queen of thong bikinis, and not just because she loves the style. She confirmed the depth of her romance with now-husband Travis Barker in a sizzling Instagram photo in April 2021. The pair embraced in a passionate kiss with Travis holding the Poosh founder’s bare behind as she wrapped her legs around his waist.

The Kardashians star captioned the photo, “Just like heaven,” and the post surpassed over five million likes. The thong makeout photo taken on the couple’s vacation to Southern Utah’s luxury Amangiri resort became Kourtney and Travis’ announcement to the world that they were not only an item, but wildly in love.

While that photo was taken during a trip to the desert, Kourtney showed off her perky derriere again in a March 11, 2022, set of beach photos, including a closeup shot of the reality star’s thong-clad tush. She clipped her head off from the photo, and some fans thought it might have been sister Kim Kardashian‘s shapely behind in the shot.

Kourt has also been refreshingly real when it comes to wearing thongs. She shared an unfiltered, unedited photo of her wearing a daisy-patterned bottoms to show her natural curves in 2021.

Emily Ratajkowski frequently wears thongs, as she’s the proud owner of her own swimwear brand, Inamorata. The actress frequently models her latest styles on both her own Instagram account as well as the swimsuit label’s page.

The I Feel Pretty actress is also a self-described exhibitionist. “I’ve always been drawn to overexposure. Making myself big gives me a sense of security. Be the loudest in the room, the most opinionated, the one in the most revealing dress. Do the most,” Emily wrote in her 2021 collection of essays, My Body.

“Being big also means becoming a target,” she continued. “But by inviting people’s gaze and attention and therefore their attacks, I have a sense of more power, less vulnerability, since I’m the one putting myself out there.” Which is why Emily has no problem showing off her incredible figure in thong bikinis.

Scroll down for photos of celebrities rocking thong bikinis.