Ready to settle down? Chris Evans is looking for love! The former Captain America star revealed that he’s “laser-focused on finding a partner.”

“I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into,” the actor told Shondaland during a July 2022 interview. “Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that.”

Throughout his time in the spotlight, the Boston native has been romantically linked to a few fellow stars and publicly dated others. While Chris is relatively private about his personal life, the What’s Your Number? actor dated his Gifted costar Jenny Slate on and off from 2016 to 2018.

“To be quite honest, I didn’t think I was his type,” the comedian told Vulture in March 2017 about their romance. “Eventually, when it was like, ‘Oh, you have these feelings for me?’ I was looking around like, ‘Is this a prank?’ I mean, I understand why I think I’m beautiful, but if you’ve had a certain lifestyle and I’m a very, very different type of person — I don’t want to be an experiment.”

During the same interview, Jenny referred to her ex-boyfriend as “truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.” She added, “Sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart. He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

Things didn’t work out between them, but it seemed to be an amicable split.

Other than his relationship with Jenny, the Lightyear star was also liked to his childhood crush, Sandra Bullock. However, she sarcastically dodged dating rumors in 2014, seemingly confirming that they were nothing more than friends.

“You guys are a little behind,” she joked to Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We’ve since married and it started breaking apart, so we separated. We filed for divorce, and I hope everyone can respect our privacy. But we’re going to remain friends and share responsibility of the farm animals we’ve taken on, because you just can’t abandon the animals.”

Scroll through our gallery for more details on Chris’ dating life.