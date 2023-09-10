Who Is Alba Baptista? Chris Evans’ Wife’s Age, Job, Net Worth

Chris Evans’ is reportedly off the market and fans are very curious about his lucky rumored wife, Alba Baptista. After sparking dating rumors in November 2022, the two shared a whirlwind romance before seemingly making it down the aisle less than a year later.

Who Is Alba Baptista?

Alba is a Portuguese actress, who made her onscreen debut with the series Jardins Proibidos in 2014. After starring in multiple projects in her native of Portugal, she made her English-language debut in Netflix’s series Warrior Nun in 2020.

More recently, she starred in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris alongside The Crown’s Lesley Manville and Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs.

“​​We had a screening yesterday and it filled my heart to see people leave the theatre feeling so good,” she captioned a photo via Instagram as she reflected on the project in July 2022. “It’s a heartwarming film that I’m very proud to be a part of. Thank you @director_anthonyfabian for making it all come to life.”

How Old Is Alba Baptista?

Alba is 26 years old.

What Is Alba Baptista’s Net Worth?

The actress is worth an estimated $1 million, according to multiple sources.

Getty

How Did Alba Baptista and Chris Evans’ Meet?

Alba and Chris were first romantically linked in November 2022 after a source told People the couple had been dating “for over a year and it’s serious.”

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,” the insider added.

The couple went Instagram official in January 2023 after the Lightyear actor posted a video of him and Alba scaring each other on his Instagram Story. “A look back at 2022,” he captioned the sweet snap, adding three heart emojis.

When Did Alba Baptista and Chris Evans’ Get Married?

Chris and Alba reportedly tied the knot on September 9, in an intimate ceremony that was attended by their closest friends and family. The nuptials were “locked down tight” and guests signed NDAs while forfeiting their phones, according to Page Six.

The reported guest list included his famous Avengers costars Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth.