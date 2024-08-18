Christina Hall Bonds With Daughter on Salon Day Amid Divorce

Girls day! Christina Hall enjoyed some pampering at a local salon with her teenage daughter amid her divorce from Josh Hall.

The salon, Lush Locks by Latitude, shared a video of Christina, 41, and her daughter Taylor, 13, that showed the mom and daughter duo tousling each other’s hair. The Christina by the Coast star then swiped her hand in front of the camera and debuted their fresh looks. According to the caption, Christina “got a fresh microfoil & Lush Locks extensions” and Taylor “added soft partial highlights to blend her sun-kissed ends.”

Christina also reshared a photo on her Instagram Stories flaunting her new ‘do. The caption from the original post read, “It’s giving lighter and brighter if ya know what I mean…” The HGTV star added, “Yasss girl” at the bottom of the slide.

Christina shares Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and she shares son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

The pampering session comes amid Christina’s third divorce from Josh, 43, after two years of marriage. On July 16, the realtor filed for divorce in Orange County, California, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split. He listed their official separation date as July 8, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Later the same day, Christina filed her own divorce papers.

Josh asked for spousal support in his filing and requested that the Christina in the Country star’s right to alimony be terminated, according to the documents obtained by E! News. Christina asked the both parties’ rights to alimony be terminated.

On July 25, the former Flip or Flop star claimed that Josh had taken $35,000 from her personal bank account without her knowledge.

“Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,” Christina alleged in the court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. “I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina claimed that Josh sent a text message to the property manager of one of her rental properties. She attached a screenshot of the conversation in the paperwork, that read, “Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it’s time? Thank you.”

The home renovation star said that she wasn’t aware the conversation between Josh and the property manager had taken place until over two weeks later on July 21. Christina felt that by Josh using the word “we” in the text message, it implied that she was aware that Josh was requesting the money.

​​“I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced,” Christina added in the paperwork.

The unidentified property manager fulfilled the request and stated that they “believed [they] had authorized the change of accounts and asked for account details and Josh provided his own Wells Fargo Bank account.”

The divorce between the two quickly became messy and on August 6, a source told In Touch that Christina never expected Josh to “sink so low.”

“It’s not really a surprise to anyone that things have gotten so bitter so quickly,” the insider said. “Plenty of people warned her not to rush into marrying Josh. Now she’s saying she didn’t really have a clue who he is.”