Christina Hall revealed that she’s leaning on her friends amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Josh Hall.

The HGTV star, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on August 3 to share a glimpse into her recent “girl’s trip” with friends Stacy Evatt and Robyn Purpero. Christina first shared one photo of a white house, asking her fans, “How dreamy is this?”

She then posted a photo of the trio standing on a deck together in front of a small boat. “Much needed girls trip. 41 is so good,” the reality star captioned the snapshot.

Christina made sure to highlight the fun they were having on the trip by sharing another picture of herself laughing while laying on the floor as her friends stood nearby. “When it’s been a really good last night,” she captioned the final image.

Both Christina and Josh, 44, filed for divorce on July 16. While Josh listed their date of separation as July 8, Christina claimed they split one day earlier on July 7.

One day before Christina shared insight into her getaway, Josh broke his silence regarding their divorce in an Instagram post on August 2. “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself posing next to his dog.

“We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters,” he continued. “Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

Josh’s message came one week after Christina slammed him in a series of Instagram Story posts.

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch,’” she wrote in a post shared on July 25. “Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

After stating that she had “worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children,” she said that “anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed.”

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you – but, ‘still I rise,’” Christina added. “For those that aren’t aware … Divorces do not happen overnight … [and] there is always a breaking point. This one is personal.”

Shortly after news of their split was revealed, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that “Christina rushed into this marriage without thinking it through.” The source added, “She follows her heart, obviously, and it always seems to end in heartbreak.”

Meanwhile, an additional insider explained that Christina and Josh “just weren’t on the same page anymore.”

“She really tried to make this marriage work, but it wasn’t happening,” the source stated.