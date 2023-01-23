Living that life! Bachelor contestant Christina Mandrell is making her Bachelor Nation debut on Zach Shallcross’ season, but she already comes from a famous family. Keep reading to learn about her mom, daughter and more.

Who Is Bachelor’s Christina Mandrell’s Mom?

Christina, 26, is the only child of Irlene Mandrell and ex-husband Rob Pincus, who were previously married from 1994 to 2004. The reality starlet also has two half-siblings, Vanessa and Deric Boyer, from Irlene’s first marriage to Rick Boyer, which lasted from 1978 to 1992.

Irlene is a musician, actress and model. She’s best known as the youngest sibling of the musical group Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters, which featured her sisters Barbara and Louise.

The country trio appeared on popular shows Hee Haw and The Love Boat, and the siblings even spawned a variety show named after their band, which ran for two seasons from 1980 to 1982.

Irlene is still making music, and many country fans will recognize her most recent hits “We Will Stand” and “You Ain’t Nothin’ But a Heartache.”

Who Is Bachelor’s Christina Mandrell’s Daughter?

Christina works as a content creator and boasts over 43,000 Instagram followers and 86,000 followers on TikTok, and her daughter, Blakely May, is following in her mother’s footsteps.

The Nashville native shares a lot about her 5-year-old mini-me, who also has her own Instagram page.

“I’d be proud of my daughter no matter what, but this girl keeps overachieving!” the Bachelor Nation newcomer gushed via Instagram on January 10. “Previously this school year, she was the first student to receive the Citizen of the Month award! Now, she’s received the first Star of the Week award!!”

Who Is Bachelor’s Christina Mandrell’s Ex-Husband?

Christina shares Blakely with her ex-husband, Blake Dennis. The exes seem to have a very close coparenting relationship, with the reality starlet even sharing videos with her ex and his girlfriend.

“Happy birthday to my ex-husband’s girlfriend (I’m on the left),” Christina captioned a video of her dancing in matching outfits with Sydney via Instagram in May 2022. Blake and Blakely later join in the fun as the group laughs together.

While she’s on good terms with her ex, Christina is ready for a new chapter.

“Since getting divorced, Christina has been searching for her perfect man but must be selective since she and her daughter are in this together,” her ABC bio reads. “Christina is looking for a partner she can trust unconditionally and is open-minded to whatever life throws their way.”

Maybe Zach, 26, will be her guy!

