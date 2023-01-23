‘Bachelor’ Contestant Christina Mandrell’s Divorce Details: Her Ex-Husband, Reason for Split, More
The reasons behind The Bachelor season 27 star Christina Mandrell‘s divorce have been revealed in paperwork exclusively obtained by Life & Style. Keep reading for why Zach Shallcross‘ contestant and ex-husband Blake Dennis split.
When Did Christina Mandrell File for Divorce?
The Instagram influencer filed for divorce from former husband, William B. “Blake” Dennis, in December 2020, with paperwork submitted to the court in Davidson County, Tennessee. The former couple wed on May 2, 2015, and welcomed a daughter, Blakely, in December 2016. Their divorce was finalized in March 2021.
Why Did Christina Mandrell File for Divorce?
The reality star cited “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce complaint, in addition to “inappropriate marital conduct” on Blake’s part. He did not respond to complaint or notice for divorce. Christina asked the court to equitably divide the assets as well as the debts the couple accrued during their marriage.
What Did Christina Mandrell Receive in Her Divorce?
Christina was granted the house she shared with Blake in the divorce. He was also ordered to pay $414 per month in child support, while Christina was given primary residential custody of Blakely.
The actress discussed becoming a mother at a young age in a moving 2018 Instagram post. Next to a photo holding her beautiful little girl, Christina wrote, “Having a baby at an age in my life where I was really just figuring out who I even was, has really shaped me into the woman I am today. Click the link in my bio to find out some of my biggest takeaways from having a 2-year-old at 22.”
When Did Christina Mandrell and Blake Dennis Begin Dating?
The pair had been together starting in 2012. In a 2013 Instagram post, Christina shared a collage of loving photos of the couple, gushing in the caption, “Happy one year anniversary to the one and only @blakedennis106. I’m so blessed to have you in my life, and I hope this is just the first of many years that I am able to spend with you! Love you!!”
Do Christina Mandrell and Blake Dennis Get Along Following Their Divorce?
Despite the split, the pair seem to have an amicable relationship on social media. In an August 2022 Instagram post, Christina shared how she was having a joint slumber party for Blakely along with Blake’s new girlfriend, Sydney. Three months prior, she wished Sydney a happy birthday in a post where the ladies did a matching dance while wearing identical outfits. “Happy Birthday to my ex-husband’s girlfriend! (I’m the one on the left),”Christina captioned the post, as Blake jumped in at the end of the video while both ladies held him up by one of his legs.
What Happens Between Christina Mandrell and Zach Shallcross on ‘The Bachelor’?
It’s still unclear how far Country Music Hall of Fame star Barbara Mandrell‘s niece makes it during Zach’s season, but she’s not reportedly among the tech executive’s final four contestants. Christina already said that she wanted to be careful about her romantic future due to her being a parent. “Since getting divorced, Christina has been searching for her perfect man but must be selective since she and her daughter are in this together,” her ABC bio states.
Can’t wait until the finale for more Bachelor spoilers? No worries, we’ve got you covered. See if Zach Shallcross gets engaged, who his final two women are and who his top four contestants are. You can also check out Life & Style’s Bachelor page for more updates on the drama throughout the season!