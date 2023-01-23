The reasons behind The Bachelor season 27 star Christina Mandrell‘s divorce have been revealed in paperwork exclusively obtained by Life & Style. Keep reading for why Zach Shallcross‘ contestant and ex-husband Blake Dennis split.

When Did Christina Mandrell File for Divorce?

The Instagram influencer filed for divorce from former husband, William B. “Blake” Dennis, in December 2020, with paperwork submitted to the court in Davidson County, Tennessee. The former couple wed on May 2, 2015, and welcomed a daughter, Blakely, in December 2016. Their divorce was finalized in March 2021.

Why Did Christina Mandrell File for Divorce?

The reality star cited “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce complaint, in addition to “inappropriate marital conduct” on Blake’s part. He did not respond to complaint or notice for divorce. Christina asked the court to equitably divide the assets as well as the debts the couple accrued during their marriage.

What Did Christina Mandrell Receive in Her Divorce?

Christina was granted the house she shared with Blake in the divorce. He was also ordered to pay $414 per month in child support, while Christina was given primary residential custody of Blakely.

The actress discussed becoming a mother at a young age in a moving 2018 Instagram post. Next to a photo holding her beautiful little girl, Christina wrote, “Having a baby at an age in my life where I was really just figuring out who I even was, has really shaped me into the woman I am today. Click the link in my bio to find out some of my biggest takeaways from having a 2-year-old at 22.”

When Did Christina Mandrell and Blake Dennis Begin Dating?