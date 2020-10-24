Talk about a model moment! Bachelorette star Dale Moss had a lot going on before joining the cast of season 16 and subsequently stealing Clare Crawley‘s heart — including working as a model, donning Halloween costumes for Party City’s website.

The former NFL star, 32, can be seen rocking a muscly Superman costume, a Roman centurion costume and a taco (yes, you read that right) costume on the popular holiday decor and costume supplier’s website. According to TMZ, the South Dakota native posed for the photos in 2016 and 2017, years before joining the Bachelor Nation family.

Courtesy Party City (3)

Dale made headlines after Clare, 39, threatened to quit filming the ABC dating competition series after “falling in love” with him just 12 days into production. “She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style in July. During the season premiere on October 13, Clare gave Dale her first impression rose.

On August 3, Life & Style exclusively revealed the pair were engaged. Shortly after the news, an insider confirmed to Life & Style that the couple are “a great match.” In fact, Clare and Dale are “still very much together and in love” post-filming season 16, a separate source told Life & Style.

For the moment, the athlete and the hairstylist are “keeping their relationship off the radar,” the insider added. “But they speak all the time and are going strong.”

Despite how quickly their romance has turned serious, it seems the dynamic duo knows they’ve found a good thing with one another. “It doesn’t happen too often but sometimes when a single meets the right person, they just know it is who they were meant to spend the rest of their life with,” Maria Sullivan, dating expert and vice president of dating.com, told Life & Style earlier this month.

“More times than not, couples will experience lust within the first weeks of a relationship and confuse it for love,” she noted. “However, there are some people that know what they want in a partner and fall in love as soon as they find someone that checks all their boxes.”

In Clare’s opinion, there’s nothing wrong with how fast she and Dale have fallen for one another. “My question would be to the people that are saying that — to the people that question it — what exactly is the formula for falling in love? Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done?” the Bachelorette told Us Weekly in early October. “Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love? Is it a week? Is it a month? Is it a year? Is it two years? How people fall in love and the amount of time that it happens or what the process is [changes]. It’s not for anybody to really decide if there is a cookie cutter for that.”