Supportive boyfriend! Devin Booker toasted girlfriend Kendall Jenner’s success during a star-studded party celebrating her 818 Tequila brand.

“818 Day,” the NBA star, 24, captioned two photos on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 18. The Olympian could be seen standing next to Kenny’s Tequila Taxi.

Other celebrities who came out to the bash, which took place at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island in New York, included Fai Khadra, Luka Sabbat and supermodel Karlie Kloss. The group sipped cocktails, did shots of tequila and shared a lot of laughs. Photographer Sophie Sahara captured all the special moments from the fun day.

The Vogue cover star, 25, kept the celebration going by joining fans on Instagram Live with pal Fai to make a cocktail called the Berry Mint Kenny. The friends admitted they had been “drunk for three days” during the livestream.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been traveling around the country all summer promoting her alcohol brand. However, she did have a bit of rest and relaxation in Lake Tahoe with Devin before their whirlwind trip to the East Coast.

On August 17, the Phoenix Suns player shared a photo of the model hanging out on a boat with his Olympic medal, which he won while competing with the United States men’s basketball team during the Tokyo Games, draped around her neck. Kendall looked gorgeous sipping on a beer in a green bikini and matching baseball hat, and her boyfriend’s hard-earned hardware was the perfect accessory.

Kendall’s relationship with Devin has been her most serious romance in the spotlight. They made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021 after sparking romance rumors for more than a year.

The reality star explained why she keeps her love life hush-hush during the KUWTK reunion in June.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way, and no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think like Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do it pretty publicly,” Kenny explained to host Andy Cohen. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anyone to judge or know.”

