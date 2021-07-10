Devin Booker’s Dating History Is Short But Sweet — Get to Know His Girlfriends Past and Present

NBA star Devin Booker has made headlines both on and off the court over the last year — especially thanks to his blossoming relationship with girlfriend Kendall Jenner. Surprisingly, he only has one other ex on his public dating roster … and she isn’t one of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s favorite people.

The Phoenix Suns player sparked dating rumors with Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods in May 2018 when the pair were spotted on a double date with Kendall and her then-boyfriend Ben Simmons. According to Us Weekly, the couple split before her shocking cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson in February 2019 — but neither Jordyn nor Devin ever confirmed their split.

Kendall and Devin first sparked romance rumors during a road trip in Arizona in April 2020, but they didn’t make their relationship public until February 2021. The model called the athlete her “boyfriend” for the first time during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series reunion special four months later. “I’m not ashamed that I have a type and I’m also a genuine basketball fan,” she gushed in June 2021.

The Vogue cover girl also noted that she and the Michigan native plan to keep their romance out of the public eye. “I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way, and no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think like Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do it pretty publicly,” Kenny explained during the special. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anyone to judge or know.”

An insider previously revealed to Life & Style that it’s “only a matter of time” before the couple takes their relationship to the next level. In fact, Devin “says he’s ready to put a ring on it” and he “knows” Kendall “would like some sort of a commitment” to solidify their strong bond — which has the 818 founder’s famous family “feeling that something will happen soon.”

