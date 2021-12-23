The art of subtlety? Jennifer Lopez possibly gave her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, a discreet shout-out on her Instagram.

In her post, the “Jenny From the Block” artist, 52, shared two photos of herself wearing a new white puffer jacket from the luxury brand, Aritzia. In both images, J. Lo held a matching white mug that had the letter “B” on it.

“Cozy morning in my Super Puff,” she wrote on Wednesday, December 22.

A slew of Instagram users didn’t hesitate to weigh in on what they thought could be a subtle nod to the Good Will Hunting actor.

“B AS IN BEN,” one user commented, while others chimed in asking the pop artist whether it’s true. Even Access Hollywood commented, “It’s the B cup for us.”

J. Lo has not commented on the speculation.

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The last time she posted a photo of her and her beau together was early on in their rekindled romance on her birthday. “5 2 … what it do,” she captioned her Instagram carousel post on July 24. The last photo in the set included a picture of Ben, 49, kissing J. Lo while wrapping her in a sweet embrace.

The two became one of Hollywood’s “It” couples this year upon restarting their relationship after 17 years of being apart. The fellow actors first met and dated in 2002, got engaged later that year and called it off by 2004. Ben cited the media buzz surrounding their relationship as a catalyst to their split. However, the pair remained on friendly terms as they moved onto their now-ex-spouses, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner.

The “On the Floor” singer shares twins Maximilian “Max” and Emme Muñiz with Marc, 52, whereas the Way Back actor shares kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel Affleck, with the 13 Going on 30 actress, 49.

J. Lo and Ben haven’t hidden their relationship from the public eye since reuniting in April. They’ve even been spotted spending time with each other’s kids to create that one big happy blended family they’re seemingly aiming for.

While the Marry Me actress hasn’t been vocal about her on-again boyfriend, Ben has touched on the subject in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, which was published on December 1.

“I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances,” the Argo director said. However, he emphasized he intends to avoid commenting on “everything” about his personal life.

“There are some things which are private and intimate and have meaning in terms of their intimacy by dint of the fact that they’re not shared with the rest of the world,” Ben added.