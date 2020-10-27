Tatted up! Bachelorette Clare Crawley has at least three tiny tattoos scattered on her body that will give you serious inspiration. See her ink below!

On the inside of her right ankle, Clare, 39, has a cluster of five stars outlined in black. They vary in size and move up in a snake formation. She has not revealed if her ink has any significance, but she is one of six girls, so it’s possible each star could represent one sibling. She’s had the tattoo at least since Bachelor Winter Games in 2018.

Courtesy Clare Crawley/Instagram

Clare also has the Roman numerals “VI,” which is the number six, tattooed on her wrist. The ink first appeared in her social media photos around 2019. Once again, this could be a reference to her siblings or simply a significant number in her life.

Courtesy Clare Crawley/Instagram

The Sacramento native also has a small tattoo on the inside of her arm around the bicep. The leading lady has unfortunately not spoken publicly about her ink, but the delicate tattoos look gorgeous scattered around her body.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The hairstylist’s life has been full of ups and downs, and she is not shy when it comes to talking about her struggles.

“There’s so much more background that I have never even talked about, even on that season of The Bachelor, that I held inside, that I didn’t share with the world,” Clare explained about her time on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season to Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in June. Prior to appearing on season 18, the reality star had just gotten out of an “abusive relationship” that she “didn’t even share with [her] friends.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum continued, “At one point, I was living in my car for three months, and I barely had a job making minimum wage being a hairstylist’s assistant when I first started doing hair. I was in an abusive relationship, and I just had lost my dad, too, so I was at, I would feel like the lowest of lows.”

All in all, her life experiences have played a role in what kind of partner Clare is looking for. “I want somebody to love me for all the hard stuff that I’ve been through,” the Bachelor Nation star explained. “It’s been something that I’ve hidden for so many years, but until I’ve owned that part of my life and looked at the stuff I’ve been through as shame — to look at it as my superpower — and these are the things that have made the woman that I am today.”

Keep slaying, Clare!