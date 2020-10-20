A full heart! Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s quotes about family and kids prove she’s ready to find her future husband. The season 16 star doesn’t have children, but she is the mom of two precious dogs and has a lot of love to give.

When fans first met Clare, 39, on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014, she stepped out of the limo with a fake baby bump under her dress. “I know you have a daughter, and I know you want more children, and I was thinking maybe adding to it!” she said to the father of one at the time.

Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that Clare wanted to “quit” season 16 after just 12 days because she had “fallen in love” with contestant Dale Moss — see more season spoilers here. Talks among production said the former football player, 32, popped the question a few days later, and they are now engaged.

Dale opened up about his desire to be a father on September 12 after a fan asked where he sees himself in five years during an Instagram Q&A.

“In the next five years, I will be a leading sports and entertainment host, a producer and successful entrepreneur, telling the most amazing stories ever and I’ll be a father,” the South Dakota native said.

Time will tell what the future holds for the Bachelor Nation couple, but they are “still very much together and in love” after their early exit from the franchise, an insider told Life & Style before the season premiere on October 13.

The reality duo is “keeping their relationship off the radar” to avoid spoilers, but “they speak all the time and are going strong,” added the insider.

Their unconventional relationship could actually be a positive for their future together. “If it is true, I think they’re in a good position because you don’t have to go through watching the show back and dealing with taking all the relationships as far as they can,” former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe told Life & Style in October about Clare and Dale leaving the season together before the finale. “They get to dip out early and be in love.”

There’s no denying Clare has a lot of love to give. Keep scrolling to see her quotes about family and children!