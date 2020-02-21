Just gorgeous! Model Emily Ratajkowski was spotted showing off her cleavage in a stunning red mini suit-dress while attending the Versace runway show at Milan Fashion Week on February 21. Needless to say, the 28-year-old bombshell looked totally incredible — and it seemed like she knew it, too.

The actress accessorized her look with a cute red Versace clutch to match her dress, placing it in her lap as she sat front row next to Belgian soccer star Romelu Lukaku and model Barbara Palvin. She was also seen getting cozy with Spanish model and pal Jon Kortajarena while sitting in the coveted spot.

Clearly, the “Blurred Lines” babe likes to show off her amazing bod — but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t understand the implications that flaunting your ~assets~ can have on young women in 2020. In fact, Emily took to Instagram to share an older photo of herself and talk about body image on January 5.

“I used to like showing people this photo of me at 14 to prove that my body is natural. Now I’m a little sad it exists at all,” the London native began her caption. “I was just a kid in this picture and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body.”

She does, however, realize what her body confidence has done for her career. “All of that said, I do still feel like I’ve been empowered through my body and my sexuality via modeling and platforms like Instagram,” she continued. “Luckily I have discovered the parts of me that are so much more important than ‘sexiness,’ but if you’re a 14-year-old girl reading this, don’t worry about any of that for now.”

As for young girls looking up to her? She definitely had some solid advice. “Read lots of books and know that what you see on Instagram is just a very small fraction of complete and beautifully complex human beings,” she concluded. Preach, girl.

