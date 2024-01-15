Ask any makeup maven, and they will let you know that contouring is a crucial step. Along with sculpting and adding dimension to the face, contouring can help areas like the nose and forehead appear smaller. Typically applied with a shade or two darker than foundation, contouring creams and powders are often applied on the cheekbones to carve out their appearance and the jawline to provide more definition.

Emma Stone brought home the gold at the 29th annual Critics’ Choice Awards for her acclaimed role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Before accepting her award, Stone hit the red carpet with a face full of glam courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty. Celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin used a host of products from the coveted brand. However, Stone’s chiseled contour is one of the things which stood out the most, along with the brand-new lipstick shade she debuted. To secure the glow, Goodwin applied the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand in light/medium to the hallows of Stone’s cheek. Read on for the beauty scoop!

In case you missed it, Charlotte Tilbury’s wonderful wands are an undeniable hit with shoppers and influencers. The brand’s highlighting wand went viral on TikTok in 2021 — and flew off shelves as a result. No surprise here, the Hollywood Contour Wand has gone on to achieve similar success.

This go-to contour product features a semi-matte contour wand with a sponge applicator. Enriched with a lightweight formula, this sculpting tool delivers a buildable finish and a natural-looking effect. The cushion applicator is helpful because it ensures a soft and even application. Plus, you can use it to blend out the product. Whether you prefer a light contour or a dramatic chiseled effect, you’re in control of how much or how little product is applied.

Stone’s red carpet slay proves just how well the contour wand works. However, verified Amazon shoppers have achieved equally successful looks. According to reviews, shoppers are huge fans of how well the product blends and the fact that it doesn’t change colors as it dries. “Best contour formula I’ve tried and I’ve tried almost all of them,” one reviewer said. Another customer raved that it “gives a very dewy look” and feels like you’re not “wearing anything.”

