Euphoria bosses are blasting the news that season 3 will start filming in January 2025 following endless delays – but fans shouldn’t hold their breath since Zendaya’s likely to be busy and many other issues could well derail the project altogether.

“The January 2025 date the team put out was simply a result of figuring out when all the actors could be assembled again. It’s a ‘best case scenario’ date that doesn’t take into account a bunch of potential obstacles,” a source tells Life & Style exclusively

“I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said in a statement on July 12.

Most notably “will be the demands on Zendaya’s time if she’s in the Best Actress race this year for her work in Challengers. Likewise, could be said of Zendaya’s beloved costar and onscreen mentor Colman Domingo, who is expected to be campaigning for his role in Sing Sing in the 24/25 awards corridor,” the insider continues.

At the Challengers premiere in April, Zendaya played it coy on if she would return for Euphoria‘s third and final season.

“If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course,” the multiple Emmy winner, 27, told Variety on the red carpet. “But it’s beyond me.”

Scripts for the show are still being worked on and “they’re taking a long time,” the insider adds. “Just because there are deadlines in the fall for them to be finished doesn’t mean there are any guarantees they will be ready by then.”

Things are going to be even more complicated by a time-jump for the characters and where they will be out of a high school setting.

“They are still trying to figure out how the in-story time jump forward will work for these characters and actors who haven’t shot anything together since 2021. Is this show even going to make sense when taken out of its high school milieu?” the source wonders.

At least one star is embracing the changes that lie ahead.

“We did have a long time between season one and season two, but especially now with the time jump, it’s a new process for me,” Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard, told Cosmopolitan on Thursday, August 8.

“I’m kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever’s to come. But I’m also really excited. I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I’m really looking forward to what’s gonna happen in her life.”

The series will also have to account for the death of cast member Angus Cloud. The actor, who played Fezco, was found unresponsive at his mother’s Oakland, California, home on July 31, 2023. His cause of death was later ruled to be an accidental drug overdose.

“A lot is still up in the air and the only constant is that, no matter what, HBO wants the series back and is being a lot more patient with it than they are with some of their other shows and creators,” the source explains. “I will be stunned if cameras really are rolling next January!”