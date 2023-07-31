Euphoria actor Angus Cloud ​has died in his Oakland home at the age 25, Life & Style can confirm. The California native’s death comes one week after his father’s funeral.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” Angus’ family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud was pronounced dead at the scene, Oakland Police Department told Life & Style, noting that cause of death is unknown at this time. The actor’s passing is being actively investigated as of publication.

Cloud’s on-again-off-again girlfriend, Sydney Martin, seemingly reacted to his death by posting multiple heartbroken emojis via Instagram Stories just minutes after news of his death broke

HBO, the network that streams Euphoria, also shared a statement following the shocking news of ​Cloud’s death.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time,” the streaming services’ statement read in a tweet posted by the official Euphoria account.

Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Cloud got his big acting break when he landed the character of the friendly neighborhood drug dealer named Fezco on Euphoria. Though his role started out small, the warm-hearted character became a fan-favorite and became a vital ​part of the show.

The ​Emmy award winning series ended season 2 on a cliffhanger after Cloud’s character got shot by cops, though it was unknown if he survived the major injuries.

As he perfectly portrayed his character on Euphoria, ​Cloud shared how he felt about fans claiming his personal life was similar to his characters.

“It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me,” he said in August 2022.

Cloud continued, “They gotta see some other work, I guess. I just did a frat movie [The Line] where I don’t have that accent. I was trying to talk like a frat kid. They wanted me to sound like I was damn near from the south or something. That was a completely different thing.”