Jenna Ortega is poised to star alongside Glen Powell in an upcoming movie – and sources exclusively tell Life & Style that the notorious ladies man is licking his lips and itching to make a good impression.

“This isn’t a case of Jenna Ortega being some kind of naive girl ignorantly wandering into Glen Powell’s testosterone-soaked man cave – she knows exactly what she’s getting into, and then some,” the source dishes.

The insider pointed out that Glen, 35, “has an admitted history of stoking romance rumors with his costars, namely Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You.”

“But as savvy as Jenna is, that doesn’t change Glen’s nature at all and she is his dream costar for this project, the first choice all the way,” the source continues. “They are being paid to have serious chemistry, and Glen thinks Jenna is gorgeous. Of course he would hook up with her in a heartbeat!”

It was reported back in August that the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star, 21, was in talks to join Glen in J.J. Abrams’ upcoming secret untitled movie at Warner Bros. However, no specific details about the project have not been revealed and it’s not known what the dynamic between Jenna and Glen’s characters will be.

While Glen was previously in a three-year relationship with model Gigi Paris, the former couple called it quits in 2023 amid rumors that he and Sydney, 27, were romantically involved while promoting their rom-com. The Twisters star hasn’t revealed specific details about why he and Gigi, 32, called it quits, though an additional insider previously told Life & Style that “he was so busy with his career” that he “couldn’t focus as much on the relationship as he should have.”

Celebrity Crossword 44 Crosswords Play now

“It’s been hard to figure out if people want to date him for the right reasons,” the source continued, noting that he moved back to his Austin, Texas, hometown “to surround himself with his family and more authentic people, instead of Hollywood types.”

While Glen hasn’t settled down yet, sources believe it is only a matter of time until he meets someone special. “He’s gorgeous, charming and talented — a total catch,” the insider shared about the Top Gun: Maverick star. “Women are throwing himself at him.”

In addition to Jenna, Glen was also recently linked to J.J.’s daughter, Gracie Abrams. “Word is, Gracie and Glen exchanged numbers and have been keeping the communication going,” a third insider exclusively told Life & Style after the pair reportedly hit it off at Charlie XCX’s birthday party on August 3 in Los Angeles.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for CTAOP

However, Gracie, 25, seemingly found herself in a love triangle after she was also romantically linked to Paul Mescal. “They had a couple of cozy dates, but it’s nowhere near exclusive,” the insider said about the “Risk” singer and Normal People actor, 28. “Gracie’s young, single and free to date whomever she pleases. Still, it must be thrilling to be pursued by two of Hollywood’s hottest stars! She’s definitely causing some envy in her inner circle.”