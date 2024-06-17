Golden Bachelor's Theresa and Leslie's Girls Day in Minnesota

The Golden Bachelor‘s Theresa Nist‘s friendship with fellow finalist Leslie Fhima is alive and well, two months after ex-husband Gerry Turner filed for divorce.

Theresa, 70, traveled from her home in New Jersey to visit Leslie, 65, in her native Minnesota, sharing Instagram photos of the pair sitting together and smiling on June 15.

“Made my way all the way to Minnesota to visit my dear friend, the lovely Leslie!” Theresa wrote in the caption. She looked beautiful in a red belted sleeveless dress while her pal rocked a black short-sleeved top and matching shorts.

In one photo, the ladies appeared to be toasting something, as Theresa held her wine glass up to Leslie’s cocktail glass while they sat outdoors.

The pair had a pool day in a photo shared by Leslie’s daughter-in-law Daphne Fhima via an Instagram Story. “Fun pool day at Glamma’s,” she wrote above the picture that saw Daphne and her son Yossi, whom she shares with Leslie’s son Eli, sitting between the two reality stars at the edge of a rooftop pool with the Minneapolis skyline behind them.

Theresa looked sensational in a belted one-piece swimsuit while marathon runner Leslie flaunted her abs in a black two-piece.

Fans gushed over the ladies’ post-show friendship.

“The best part of Golden Bachelor was seeing all the contestants bonding and becoming best friends. So happy to see Theresa and Leslie spending time together,” one person commented, while another wrote, “How about we just make this show about women friendships and support… it’s the best part of what came out of it anyway and what we all loved about it.”

“That’s awesome that y’all can be friends and laugh and have a good time together and you don’t need a man to define who you are. You’re both beautiful,” a viewer gushed, while another speculated, “I bet the tea is scalding hot,” about what the two discussed.

Leslie was left broken-hearted when Gerry, 72, chose Theresa after “all but” proposing to her during their fantasy suite overnight. She went on to explain some of the plans Gerry made with her during a December 4, 2023, appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“He made plans with me for the future,” she said. “Kind of, like, ‘Save the date, this is what we’re going to do, I can’t wait for us, two more days, we’ll be done with this, be together, start our life.’ Did he say, ‘Will you marry me?’ in there, no, but he all but said that. I mean, I would’ve been happy with just, ‘I love you,’ but he took it to a different level.”

After Gerry proposed to Theresa and gave her his final rose, the pair married in a televised wedding on ABC on January 4. The duo stunned fans during an April 12 appearance on Good Morning America when they announced they were divorcing.

On April 15, Theresa took to Instagram and explained, “It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything.”