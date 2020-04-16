What a beauty — the girl and the designer digs. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) shared a sexy snapshot of herself rocking a vintage Dior string bikini on Wednesday, April 15. Needless to say, we’re totally obsessed with the photos and the quarantine ~lewk~.

“Craving some [sun] and thinking about [Jamaica],” the 23-year-old bombshell captioned the series of two steamy shots. Though the bikini seems to be vintage, current season Dior swimwear goes for $400 plus per piece — so it seems as though this stunning suit would be worth even more.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the hot pics. “The hottest in the game,” one follower wrote, while husband Justin Bieber‘s stylist Karla Welch raved, “Casual,” with a fire emoji. Close pal Justine Skye even noted, “I took these!!!!” Hailey wrote, “Photog credit,” in response to her friend.

It’s no surprise to see the Tucson, Arizona native glowing amid social distancing measures. In fact, she did a little skincare Q&A with fans on her Instagram Stories and revealed that though she has a clear face, not everyone does.

“Well, everyone’s skin is different. I feel like I’m really honest and I don’t try to relate where I don’t have firsthand experience,” she told a fan who said that all celebrities and influencers seem to lack normal skin issues. “For example, I’ve never struggled with cystic acne and any time someone asks my advice, I usually suggest talking to a dermatologist. A lot of your skin depends on genetics, hormones, environment, diet, etc. I’m only ever trying to share knowledge that I know to be true!”

Aside from keeping her style and skincare on point amid self-isolation, it seems as though the starlet is also spending a ton of couple time with her hubby, 26. The Canadian crooner shared a series of three photos of himself and his girl having a laugh together on April 7.

“This lady makes me smile. #Facts,” Justin captioned the adorable pics. Even his mom chimed in on the sweet post. “Can you get any cuter???” Pattie Mallette gushed. Honestly, Mama Bieber, we totally get where you’re coming from.