Halle Bailey and DDG Share 1st Photos of Son Halo's Face

Halle Bailey and DDG’s son, Halo, is the spitting image of his parents! The actress and rapper shared the first photos of their little boy’s face during a trip to Italy seven months after his birth.

Halle, 24, took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 3, to share a sweet carousel of family photos from the vacation. The Little Mermaid star wore a white, sheer, strapless gown with gems throughout the bodice and a blinged-out necklace to match. DDG, 26, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Grandberry Jr., coordinated with his girlfriend in a matching top and black pants, while Halo wore a white onesie and white sneakers. The trio stood on a dock overlooking beautiful blue waters and a clear sky.

“Halo’s first time in Italy,” Halle captioned her post.

Meanwhile, DDG offered a closer look at their son’s face in the photos on his page. In addition to a hilarious dock photo where he mimicked Halo’s crying face, the YouTuber posted snaps of himself and Halle sitting on a couch with their son on his lap. At the end of the post, DDG appeared to include a throwback photo of himself as a baby.

​​”La familia. Who Halo look like more?” he wrote in his caption.

While many fans agreed in the comments that Halo looked more like Halle’s twin, some believed it was a 50/50 split. Others were simply happy that the couple finally decided to show their baby off to the world after months of keeping his face hidden on social media.

“THE REVEAL IS HERE! FELT LIKE we was waiting for a ALBUM,” one user commented on DDG’s post.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“Always on your OWN time and I love that for you and your family,” another fan wrote on Halle’s page.

Fans speculated for months before Halo’s birth that Halle had been hiding a pregnancy. However, she never confirmed the news and even clapped back after people had been making comments about her “pregnancy nose” in November 2023.

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay,” the Grown-ish alum said in a video. “You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

Then, on January 6, she confirmed that she had given birth to a little boy.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she captioned a photo of herself and DDG holding baby No. 1’s hand. “Welcome to the world my Halo.”

Though some critics were up in arms about the way she hid her pregnancy, Halle later took to X to defend her decision.

“I never lied or even said anything about it honey,” she responded to a fan who claimed she “went out of her way to lie and gaslight about it” on January 28. “Making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went. I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? and I’m gonna share my pics now if I want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you!”