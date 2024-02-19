Halle Bailey Shows Before and After Pregnancy Photos

Halle Bailey went to great lengths to hide her bump while pregnant. But now that she’s given birth to son Halo, The Little Mermaid star showed off a photo of her bare pregnant belly next to an “after” photo of how she looks today.

“Before vs. after,” Halle, 23, captioned a February 17 photo on X, showing her in two mirror selfies wearing a nearly identical outfit. In the first, she rocked a hot pink shirt clipped together at her chest to show her bare bump above a matching pink skirt.

In the second photo, Halle stood in the same location outside her bedroom, wearing a hot pink body-hugging jumpsuit while holding her son, whose face she covered with her phone while using a heart emoji to camouflage the rest of his body.

Halle ignored addressing pregnancy speculation for months throughout late 2023, refusing to discuss the topic as she wore baggier clothing that hid her mid-section. She finally confirmed on January 6 that she was a new mom, welcoming a son with boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., also known as rapper DDG.

Courtesy of Halle Bailey/X

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son. Welcome to the world my Halo. The world is desperate to know you,” she wrote in an Instagram post holding the infant’s hand while a gold bracelet around his wrist showed his name spelled out.

After announcing his birth, some fans called out Halle for “lying” or “gaslighting” them about her pregnancy. In a response on X, she wrote, “I never lied or even said anything about it hon.”

“I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?” she continued. “I’m gonna share my pics now if I want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you.”

Halle wore an oversized black coat over what appeared to be a large baby bump while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Clippers game on December 14. By January 30, she was rocking a tight red corset top and miniskirt at the Tres Generaciones and Billboard new nominees’ dinner, flaunting her post-baby body snapback.

For the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4, The Color Purple star donned a plunging nude sequin gown and gushed about motherhood. “I definitely feel more powerful and, like, more womanly, you know?” she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

As for her custom gown, “I really love this dress. Gucci made it for me and I feel confident. I’m really excited. I think I was excited to step back and wear form-fitting stuff after pregnancy so it’s been really fun,” she told the outlet, finally addressing the fact that it had been months since she was able to show off her body while expecting.